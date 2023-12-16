Prospects to Pinstripes

Chris Bellando and Sean Mooddeen, students at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, produced this documentary for The Current on three former players for the Hudson Valley Renegades, the minor-league team based at Heritage Financial Park (Dutchess Stadium) near Beacon, who are now playing with the New York Yankees: Austin Wells, Jasson Dominguez and Anthony Volpe.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

This piece is by a contributor to The Current who is not on staff. Typically this is because it is a letter to the editor or a guest column.

