More than 170 landowners along a dormant rail line that runs from the Beacon waterfront to the Connecticut border have asked a federal court to be compensated after a federal agency designated the corridor to be trail-ready.

The plaintiffs, represented by a St. Louis firm that specializes in “rails-to-trails” cases, filed two lawsuits this month against the U.S. government in the Court of Federal Claims. The first was dated Feb. 9, the day after Metro-North, which owns the line, received approval from the government to abandon it.

On Feb. 8, the federal Surface Transportation Board (STB) issued a “notice of interim trail use” that allows Metro-North to close the 41-mile segment. The decision also let the agency “rail bank” the line so it can be reactivated if needed.

However, David Steckel, a Metro-North representative, said Wednesday (Feb. 21) that the agency has no plans to restore train service and that the STB ruling “provides a wonderful opportunity for a trail group, municipality or other appropriate public entity to construct and operate a trail.”

The Feb. 8 notice triggered the lawsuits by Stewart, Wald & Smith on behalf of 172 individuals and commercial entities that own property along the line. The plaintiffs argue that the STB, by allowing Metro-North to retain its right-of-way, violated the Fifth Amendment, which prohibits the government from seizing private property for public use “without just compensation.” They also argue that granting an easement to a rail-trail “sponsor” would cause the same harm.