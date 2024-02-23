Feds permit Metro-North to abandon former railway
More than 170 landowners along a dormant rail line that runs from the Beacon waterfront to the Connecticut border have asked a federal court to be compensated after a federal agency designated the corridor to be trail-ready.
The plaintiffs, represented by a St. Louis firm that specializes in “rails-to-trails” cases, filed two lawsuits this month against the U.S. government in the Court of Federal Claims. The first was dated Feb. 9, the day after Metro-North, which owns the line, received approval from the government to abandon it.
On Feb. 8, the federal Surface Transportation Board (STB) issued a “notice of interim trail use” that allows Metro-North to close the 41-mile segment. The decision also let the agency “rail bank” the line so it can be reactivated if needed.
However, David Steckel, a Metro-North representative, said Wednesday (Feb. 21) that the agency has no plans to restore train service and that the STB ruling “provides a wonderful opportunity for a trail group, municipality or other appropriate public entity to construct and operate a trail.”
The Feb. 8 notice triggered the lawsuits by Stewart, Wald & Smith on behalf of 172 individuals and commercial entities that own property along the line. The plaintiffs argue that the STB, by allowing Metro-North to retain its right-of-way, violated the Fifth Amendment, which prohibits the government from seizing private property for public use “without just compensation.” They also argue that granting an easement to a rail-trail “sponsor” would cause the same harm.
More than 80 abandoned railroad lines in New York state have been converted to trails, including the 13-mile Dutchess Rail Trail that stretches from Hopewell Junction to the Walkway Over the Hudson and the 12-mile Putnam County Trailway between Baldwin Place and Brewster.
Last year, Dutchess County spent nearly $278,000 in federal funds on a study to determine the feasibility of creating a trail on the 13-mile stretch of the line from the Beacon train station to Hopewell Junction, where it would connect with the Dutchess Rail Trail (and the 750-mile Empire State Trail), as well as the 27-mile Maybrook Trailway, which connects Hopewell Junction and Pawling. The study is expected to be completed next year.
In Beacon, the line begins near the train station, loops past Dennings Point and Madam Brett Park and runs parallel with the east end of Main Street. The Beacon City Council has encouraged Dutchess County to create a trail on the line, particularly while the city considers rezoning a portion of Fishkill Avenue for increased commercial and residential development.
Stewart, Wald & Smith says its clients do not oppose a rail trail. Instead, said attorney Steve Wald, they seek payments “representing the full fair-market value” of the parcels as of Feb. 8, the date of the Surface Transportation Board decision.
Ownership claims can be complicated. Wald said last year that landowners adjoining the corridor could legally claim swaths likely lost in the 19th century, when railroads and boats were the primary modes of transportation. Wald said that railroads typically purchased or condemned the land needed for tracks, or acquired easements from property owners.
Current landowners whose “predecessors in title” had their land condemned or accessed through easements “have the same rights as the original landowners,” he said, and, in the event of a conversion of use, should be given “full possession and control” of the land or be compensated.
If the court decides for the plaintiffs, appraisers would determine how much land was lost to the railroad, as well as damages to the remainder of their land, such as a loss of privacy and/or security if a trail is built. The cases typically take two to four years to resolve, said Jackie Tebbe of Stewart, Wald & Smith.
The law firm, which has been meeting with people who own land along the corridor since 2021, held informational sessions this week in Fishkill.
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.