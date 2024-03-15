The Haldane boys’ basketball team (21-3) defeated Moriah, 67-59, on Friday (March 15) in the state Class C semifinal in Glens Falls to advance to the title game on Saturday against the Moravia Blue Devils (22-3), the Section IV champs, who defeated Lyons, 56-45.
The game begins at 8:45 p.m. and will be broadcast at nfhsnetwork.com.
The Blue Devils, ranked as the best Class C team in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association, reached the title game last season before falling to Randolph, 58-55.
Photos by Joey LaFranca
