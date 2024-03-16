Robert Moran (1942-2024)

Robert Moran, 81, of Glenham and formerly of Cold Spring, died March 10 with family members at his side.

He was born Dec. 30, 1942, in Manhattan, the son of Harold and Grace (Kelly) Moran. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving until 1966. On July 4, 1970, he married Carol Reilly.

In 1978, Bob moved with his family from the Bronx to Cold Spring to provide a better life for his wife and children — and a men’s softball team. The team was sponsored by Ron Bowman and little did Bob know the players team would quickly become family, including the Dillons, Shields, Brouns, Merantes, Demarcos, Garlepps, Bishops and many others.

Bob worked for the Philipstown Highway Department and was also a part-time police officer and volunteer fireman and chief with the Cold Spring Fire Co., where he was a life member.

He enjoyed family activities, calling everyone “big guy” and visiting casinos with his wife. Bob loved sports and happily attended all the sporting events for his children, family friends and grandchildren.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children: Nancy “Laura Ann” Cheek (Dave), Mike Moran (Keri) and Jenn Landisi (Dave); his grandchildren, Reilly Ann Landisi, Ryan Landisi, John Michael Buchs, Jessica Buchs, Dylan, Brayden, Evan and Julia Rossi; and his siblings, Harold Moran (LouAnne) and Debra Dowd. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Dennis Campbell (Diane).

His sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Edward Burke; brother-in-law Stephen Dowd; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susie and Val Senese, died earlier.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held March 15 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to the Cold Spring Fire Co., 154 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516 (coldspringfireco.org).

Roberta Nicholls (1948-2024)

Roberta Ann Nicholls, 76, died March 11 at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor.

She was born Feb. 17, 1948, in Cold Spring, the daughter of Pearson and Vicki (Ricevuto) Rubright. After graduating from Haldane High School in 1966, she worked for IBM, where she met George Nicholls. They were married in 1970.

Roberta enjoyed life as a stay-at-home mom, where she was able to be involved in all school activities as well as coach her children’s Little League team. She enjoyed skiing, playing softball, bowling and golfing. She also loved to fish, which she passed along to her two grandsons. Roberta was a diehard baseball fan — the Yankees and Giants were her passions — and she enjoyed watching her grandsons play ball and wrestle.

Roberta is survived by her children, Jennifer Manzi (Mickey) and Christopher Nicholls (Johnna Mancari); and her grandsons, Michael Manzi and Anthony Manzi. Her husband died earlier.

A funeral service was held March 15 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).