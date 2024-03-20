Thirty residents displaced after blaze in Beacon

Thirty residents were displaced from the Colonial Springs condominium complex in Beacon after a three-alarm fire on Tuesday afternoon (March 19).

The Beacon Fire Department said it responded after being alerted to the blaze by Newburgh firefighters, who spotted billowing smoke from their firehouse.

When Beacon firefighters arrived three minutes later, they found smoke coming from the roof of Building 3, a two-story, multi-family building. The Village of Fishkill and Castle Point fire departments responded, as well, and a second alarm brought a ladder truck from Newburgh.

A fast-moving fire was found in the attic space above four condominiums, the Beacon department said. After evacuating the building, firefighters began an aggressive attack, using three hose lines.

A third alarm brought the Glenham and Rombout departments to the scene, along with a Firefighter Assist Search Team from the Coldenham in Orange County.

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army provided emergency housing for displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Beacon Police Department and the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division. Dutchess County Car 13 & Car 17, Beacon Medic 1, the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps and the Beacon Water Department and Building Department all provided assistance.