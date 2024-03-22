Gerardo Castro (1967-2024)

Gerardo Castro, an artist who co-owned Newburgh Art Supply and co-founded the Newburgh Open Studios, died over the past weekend.

He was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and grew up in New York City area, according to an obituary by Ryan Keegan posted by Chronogram. He earned an MFA in painting from Pratt Institute in 1996.

Castro said his artwork illustrated the “multiplicity of the Afro-Caribbean experience by addressing issues of colonization, queer history, ritual performance cultures, and gender.” He recently had a solo exhibit at the Ethan Cohen Gallery in New York City. His work also appeared in shows at the Fridman Gallery in Beacon in 2021 and the former Theo Ganz Studio in Beacon in 2013.

Castro opened Newburgh Art Supply with his partner, Michael Gabor, in 2008. They founded Newburgh Open Studios in 2011. “It’s extremely rare to have an artist invite you into their space,” he told The Current in 2015. “It’s more of an intimate encounter because you get a look into how they work as opposed to experiencing them in a gallery.”

The Newburgh resident was the force behind The Lightbulb Project, in which artists were invited to paint 4-foot tall plywood light bulbs, and Art About Water, a 2015 exhibit that addressed environmental concerns.

Castro taught art at New Jersey City University and the Newburgh Performing Arts Academy. He stopped teaching in 2020 to concentrate on his artwork, and he really flourished,” Gabor told Chronogram. “His work spoke for itself; he gave a voice to people who are not always given a voice.”

Janet Greggo (1941-2024)

Janet C. Greggo, 82, died March 19 at her home.

She was born in Cold Spring on Sept. 1, 1941, the daughter of Allan Wilson and Frances (Kasinska) Wilson. On April 8, 1960, she married George Greggo.

Janet will be remembered for her love of gardening and her family.

Along with her husband of 63 years, she is survived by her children, John Greggo, James Greggo and Jo-Anne Hockler (William); her son-in-law, Robert Kalbfus; her grandchildren, Jonathan Kalbfus (Allison) and Jessica and William Hockler; and her sublings: Helen Reynolds, Alice Galente, Edward Wilson, Herbert Wilson and George Wilson. Her daughter, Jean Kalbfus, died in 2020; and her brothers, Delbert Wilson and Richard Wilson, died earlier.

A graveside service was held March 22 at St. Joachim Cemetery in Beacon.

Lisandro Hernandez (1961-2024)

Lisandro (Lee) Hernandez, 62, died March 15.

He was born Aug. 29, 1961, in Aguada, Puerto Rico, the son of Natividad Rivera-Rojas and Ramon Hernandez.

He attended PS 67 and Theodore Roosevelt High School in the Bronx. He was employed at B&B Construction in Long Island City. Lisandro and his wife, the former Donna Marie Peterson, were married for 16 years.

Lisandro was a quiet, kind and caring man, his family said. He always had time to listen to people. He would welcome you in his home and he would give you his last — against his stepdaughter’s better judgment, at times. But he never wanted you to feel unwelcomed or without. Whenever you asked him to do something for you, he was there. Lisandro enjoyed watching movies and recycling. He always had a smile on his face.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Lisandro Hernandez Jr. (Jessica), Jennie Hernandez (Jason Quintana), Marc Hernandez and Kyitawnaya Williams (Derrick).

He is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Tiara Mercado, Destiny Hernandez, Timothy Rosado, Alexis Hernandez, Jeniyah Hernandez, Max Hernandez, Jayden Olivencia, Janaysa Hernandez, Mariah Hernandez, Maniyah Hernandez, Serena Williams, Ava Colon, Maleah Hernandez, Noah Colon, Mason Hernandez, Chelsea Quintana and Bryson Quintana; and a great-granddaughter, Alaiyna.

His father, Ramon Hernandez (Elizabeth Robles); a mother-in-law Alice Middleton; and 14 siblings — Lisette Hernandez, Linda Hernandez, Ana Bonilla, Eillen Hernandez, Wilfredo Agudo-Rivera, Nicholas Hernandez, Angel Hernandez, Esmeraldo Bonilla, Mary Peterson, Valerie Grant, David Peterson, Crystal Grant, Leesa Grant and Konata Williams — also survive.

A viewing is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. on March 23 at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave., in Beacon. A service will be held at 7 p.m.

Connie Verdile (1925-2024)

Concetta B. “Connie” Verdile, 98, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died March 18 at home, with her sons at her side.

Born Oct. 5, 1925 in Cold Spring, she was the daughter of Joseph and Bernadetta (Gichinta) Frisenda. On June 20, 1948, at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring, she married Ralph Verdile. He died in 2004.

Connie worked for Chemprene for 30 years until her retirement in 1988. She was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church and enjoyed hosting Sunday dinners for her family, knitting and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Ralph Verdile Jr. (Shirley), Michael Verdile (Awilda) and David Verdile (Shannon), all of Beacon; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. Her infant son, Michael, and six siblings died earlier.

Family and friends will gather on March 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held March 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St. in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.