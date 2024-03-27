Questions sent to select Cold Spring residents

The Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail on Tuesday (March 26) released the results of a survey it offered to Cold Spring residents who live along Fair Street and on the river side of the Metro-North tracks.

HHFT said it mailed the 25-question survey to 147 households and received 66 responses, or 45 percent. Two-thirds of those who responded live on Fair Street.

Forty-five percent of respondents expressed a great deal of support for connecting Little Stony Point to Breakneck, and 24 percent moderate support, according to HHFT. Thirty-two percent expressed a great deal of support for connecting Dockside to Little Stony Point, and 23 percent moderate support.

Eighty percent of respondents said they felt somewhat or very informed about the project, but 54 percent said they did not understand “how HHFT’s visitation management tools will work together to change pedestrian flow, traffic flow and parking patterns.” For the complete results, see hhft.org.