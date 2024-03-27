Questions sent to select Cold Spring residents
The Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail on Tuesday (March 26) released the results of a survey it offered to Cold Spring residents who live along Fair Street and on the river side of the Metro-North tracks.
HHFT said it mailed the 25-question survey to 147 households and received 66 responses, or 45 percent. Two-thirds of those who responded live on Fair Street.
Forty-five percent of respondents expressed a great deal of support for connecting Little Stony Point to Breakneck, and 24 percent moderate support, according to HHFT. Thirty-two percent expressed a great deal of support for connecting Dockside to Little Stony Point, and 23 percent moderate support.
Eighty percent of respondents said they felt somewhat or very informed about the project, but 54 percent said they did not understand “how HHFT’s visitation management tools will work together to change pedestrian flow, traffic flow and parking patterns.” For the complete results, see hhft.org.
Most of the local support for a Dockside to Little Stony Point is from that 80 percent of the survey who live east of the tracks, including everyone on Fair Street. I haven’t met anyone west of the tracks who wants it. Why do we suppose that is?
Most of the people I know who live west of Lunn Terrace, as the HHFT have dubbed us, around a dozen friends and neighbors, are supportive in varying degrees to the trail starting at Dockside. Recently, Rebeca Ramirez met residents (including my wife: I was out of the country) to discuss the proposal. Some expressed reservations. I believe HHFT is now examining a new route that will extend the existing path to the west of the tracks beyond the pedestrian tunnel to the causeway north of Dockside).
