Desmond-Fish and The Current revive poetry event

For National Poetry Month in April, the Desmond-Fish Public Library and The Current are reviving One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You, a concept borrowed from KRBD Radio in Ketchikan, Alaska, and organized by Mary Anne Myers in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Each day in April, a podcast recording will be released of a community member reading a favorite published poem.

To be considered, complete the form at highlandscurrent.org/poem. The recordings will take place at the library in March.