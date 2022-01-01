Tops on Instagram

Teresa Lagerman By , Community Manager |

South Avenue love

1. More than two decades after meeting as second-graders at South Avenue Elementary in Beacon, Corey Ellis and Tiana Wilkins celebrated their wedding at the school with their daughter, who is now a student there. (Jan. 23) (Photo by Meredith Heuer)

Woody Harrelson

2. Actor Woody Harrelson stopped by local vegan eateries in Beacon while in town filming an HBO miniseries about the Watergate “plumbers.” (May 23)

Marijuana vote

3. Marijuana sales were officially approved in Cold Spring after 80 absentee ballots were counted following the Nov. 2 election. (Nov. 18)

Matcha

4. Matcha Thomas, a teahouse about more than tea, opened its doors on Main Street. The Beacon shop is a distillation of 20-year-old Haile Thomas’ activism and the recipes from her cookbook, Living Lively. (June 26) (Photo by Brian PJ Cronin)

Mark Trecka

5. Beacon resident Mark Trecka is the co-founder of the Prison Books Project, which funds and sends books to local inmates who request them. (Aug. 17) (Photo by Eva Deitch)

Upstate Art

6. Sixty-one art spaces, museums, galleries, barns and other facilities opened to the public for Upstate Art Weekend. (Aug. 24)

Kamel Jamal

7. Kamel Jamal, owner of Ziatun in Beacon, donated proceeds to help Palestinian refugees. “My way of showing resistance is through food,” he said. (June 22) (Photo by Michael Turton)

Halloween winners

8. The Current’s Halloween Costume Contest was an impressive show of creativity. The Spencer family took home the Best Costume award with their ode to the Cold Spring Farmers’ Market. (Nov. 6)

Sunset

9. These Hudson River sunsets never get old… (July 10) (Photo by T. Lagerman)

Cold Spring snow

10. A storm that dumped nearly 2 feet of snow on the region prompted the governor to declare a state of emergency in the Hudson Valley. (Feb. 1) (Photo by T. Lagerman)

