Aymar-Blair would forgo seat if elected
Beacon City Council Member Dan Aymar-Blair, a Democrat who represents Ward 4, will announce that he is running for Dutchess County comptroller on Saturday (Feb. 10) at a campaign event at LaGrange Town Hall.
The comptroller is the chief accounting and auditing officer for the county. The seat will be contested in a special election in November; it is held by Gregg Pulver, a Republican and former chair of the county Legislature who was appointed in December by then-County Executive William F.X. O’Neil.
Pulver said on Thursday (Feb. 8) that he plans to run to keep the position. He succeeded Robin Lois, a Democrat who resigned to become New York State’s deputy comptroller of local government and school accountability. The winner of the special election will fill the remainder of Lois’ four-year term, which ends in 2025.
Aymar-Blair, who manages special education operations for the New York City Department of Education, said on Tuesday that he has 20 years of experience in government finance and operations, including a previous stint as the New York City department’s senior executive director of operations for teaching and learning. “Pretty much every aspect of operational financial challenges — I’ve seen it,” he said.
Aymar-Blair said he has watched Republicans “mismanage the county” through tax increases and irresponsible spending. “It’s very obvious there needs to be a watchdog in place,” he said. “It would have been irresponsible for me not to step up.”
He was elected in November to his third, two-year term on the Beacon council. If elected as comptroller, he would vacate the seat, leaving Mayor Lee Kyriacou to appoint someone to complete the term.
Aymar-Blair must still submit a nominating petition with voters’ signatures before he is added to the November ballot. The Dutchess Board of Elections has not said how many signatures will be required.
