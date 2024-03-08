Vote caps five weeks of heated meetings

Sixty-eight speakers made public comments over more than 3 1/2 hours on Monday (March 4) before the Beacon City Council at 11 p.m. adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, permanent and negotiated multilateral” cease-fire in Gaza.

The measure passed 5-0, with Jeff Domanski and Mayor Lee Kyriacou abstaining. The vote drew loud applause from one side of the City Hall courtroom; the resolution will now be sent to President Joe Biden and other federal and state elected officials who represent Beacon and the Highlands.

The council approved a resolution that differs from a version posted on the city’s website on Feb. 29. After listening to the public comment, council members announced they would be voting on a draft that had been circulated (but not posted) that afternoon.

Domanski said afterward that he abstained because the resolution fell short on “more universal and Beacon-specific guidance” it could have included. He also expressed concern that the council did not vote on the version of the document that the public was able to see and comment on. Kyriacou has opposed the resolution from the beginning, saying the City Council should not weigh in on issues outside of Beacon.

The council last month signaled that it would not address the conflict through a resolution but pivoted two weeks ago after public outcry.

On Monday, the room was sharply divided. A majority of the speakers asked the council to approve the resolution, although there were a significant number who opposed it. There was shouting from spectators, and Kyriacou made liberal use of the gavel in an attempt to keep order.

Many who opposed the measure described it as one-sided and divisive. Proponents cited the number of Palestinian lives lost in the conflict and demanded the council “be on the right side of history.”

The Resolution City of Beacon City Council

RESOLUTION NO. 30 OF 2024 CALLING FOR AN IMMEDIATE, PERMANENT, AND

NEGOTIATED MULTILATERAL CEASEFIRE AND UNITING FOR PEACE WHEREAS, all human life is precious; and WHEREAS, the City of Beacon aspires to be a safe and welcoming community, and is committed to promoting peace, unity and respect for all of its residents and community members; and WHEREAS, on October 7th, 2023, 1,200 Israeli citizens were killed and 240 taken hostage, and since then more than 30,000 Palestinian citizens have been killed and more than 1.5 million are at risk of starvation; and WHEREAS, the City of Beacon expresses its unwavering support and empathy for all members of the Beacon community who have been impacted by the violence happening in Palestine and Israel; and WHEREAS, the City of Beacon acknowledges the deep personal impact that the violence in Palestine and Israel has had on numerous members of our community, and extends its sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones and extended family members in this conflict; and WHEREAS, the City of Beacon encourages all residents and community members to treat one another with empathy, compassion, and respect; and WHEREAS, the City of Beacon condemns all forms of racism, discrimination, and violence (and support thereof) which target Arab, Palestinian, Muslim, Jewish, Israeli, or other communities, as well as any other form of intimidation, “doxxing,” harassment, public shaming, and hate speech, whether online or in-person; and WHEREAS, the United States holds immense diplomatic power to facilitate an effective peace process; and NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the City of Beacon urges the Biden Administration to: Call for and facilitate an immediate and permanent negotiated multilateral ceasefire, towards a formal regional peace process, as well as normalized regional relations; and Call for the release of all hostages and those unjustly imprisoned, both Israeli and Palestinian; and Call for the immediate increased flow of humanitarian aid into all of Gaza, facilitated by mutually-trusted third parties. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the City of Beacon: Calls for continued open, honest, respectful, and tolerant conversation among our local community in support of our common humanity; and Recognizes the importance of addressing the root causes of crises to the development of a pathway to lasting peace and justice, and to educating the public on the interconnectedness of climate change, global conflicts, and fostering awareness and dialogues within the community. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that upon passage, a copy of this Resolution shall be sent to the Office of U.S. President Joe Biden, the Office of U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, the Office of U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the Office of U.S. Representative Pat Ryan, the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul, the Office of State Senator Rob Rolison, and the Office of State Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson.

Chaos erupted briefly at around the two-hour mark. While speaking, a man who identified himself as a member of the Beacon Hebrew Alliance synagogue equated supporters of the resolution with “people that are terrorizing their own citizens,” prompting several audience members to object, saying he had portrayed them as “terrorists.”

Kyriacou restarted the three-minute time limit for the man after the interruption. Moments later, Neesee Lee, a Wallkill resident who said she is of Palestinian descent, came to the podium. Lee said she would not adhere to the three-minute clock because Kyriacou had “restarted a racist person’s time without calling out the racist comments he made.”

She continued speaking when her time expired and began to shout, ignoring Kyriacou’s request for her to finish her statement. As she shouted, City Administrator Chris White unplugged her microphone, but Lee stepped away from the podium and shouted louder as she continued reading her statement.

Kyriacou got up from his seat and, also without a microphone, loudly called the next speaker’s name. The mayor and the speaker faced off for a moment until Lee finished her statement, ending it with “and you’re a racist,” as she took her coat and left the room.

Beacon police officers showed up moments later but did not stay in the courtroom for long or remove anyone.

Poughkeepsie Chair Ends Meeting The Poughkeepsie Common Council ended its meeting on Tuesday (March 6) after 45 minutes because some audience members refused to stop yelling at each other. The meeting began with public comment, and most speakers offered thoughts about a resolution proposed by five council members that calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages. After public comment ended, audience members continued to shout. Chair Da’Ron Wilson, who had earlier asked for spectators to remain civil, called for a motion to adjourn, which was offered, seconded and passed. No other items on the agenda were addressed.

While the majority of the speakers Monday were from Beacon, others said they had come from New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Cold Spring, Rockland County and elsewhere to weigh in, with most favoring the resolution.

In a statement on Wednesday, Brent Spodek, the rabbi of the Beacon Hebrew Alliance, said he and other residents had formed a group called the Hudson Valley Lasting Peace Coalition to advocate the addition to the resolution of acknowledgments of the Oct. 7 attack and Israeli hostages.

“We’re so grateful that the council listened to our feedback,” he said. “That said, this process did absolutely nothing for the people suffering in Gaza and Israel and did real damage to our community here.”