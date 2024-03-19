Alternative path out of Cold Spring to be considered

Work is underway for the Breakneck Connector section of the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail, but the rest of the 7.5-mile mile route, especially between Cold Spring and Breakneck, remains uncertain.

The HHFT says its preferred route begins at Dockside Park, which is owned by the state and maintained by the village, and largely follows the shoreline north toward Beacon. But there are also at least five “what-if” paths that were considered as part of an ongoing state environmental review and were presented by HHFT March 11 at Dutchess Manor.

Plus, there’s now an alternative alternative path that came up for discussion and will be investigated by HHFT, New York State and Metro-North, among others. This route, briefly mentioned on March 11, would skip Dockside. Instead, it would hug the western side of the tracks from the train station to the village line.

It should not be confused with two routes that ran along the east side of the tracks that were discarded but brought back into view by village officials and two Philipstown members of HHFT’s data committee. They suggested the routes could be viable if Metro-North provided flexibility on its rule that the trail must be at least 25 feet from the center of the tracks.

During a March 14 tour of the alternative routes, Amy Kacala, the executive director of HHFT, said the organization tried to get Metro-North to discuss the setback and failed. “But maybe now that it’s municipal officials requesting it, they’ll look at it differently,” she said.

Even if Metro-North reconsidered its 25-foot setback, there are obstacles to mapping the trail on the east side of the tracks, she said. For one, it would probably displace the Depot Restaurant’s outdoor patio and involve blasting through a rocky outcrop that could damage the houses located there. “Not good,” Kacala said.

If the trail ran along the west side, it would pass through less private property and heavy rock blasting wouldn’t be needed, she said. It would serve as an extension of the path from the train station, which could be repaired and the fencing replaced. HHFT believes those prospective improvements might make Metro-North more amenable to waiving the setback requirements in certain spots, she said.

It’s not clear why the alternative route on the east side of the tracks, which was suggested by a Cold Spring resident, wasn’t part of the initial analysis done by SLR Consulting, although Kacala said private property close to the tracks may have been a deterrent. Regardless, the route is now undergoing the same analysis that the others went through. “These things don’t move very quickly, but we’ve started the ball rolling,” Kacala said.

At the March 11 meeting, SLR’s Michael Doherty explained how alternative routes are judged, such as maintaining a minimum 10-foot width (although 12 to 14 feet is preferred) and accounting for projected sea-level rise because of global warming.

He said each route was scored in 10 categories such as traffic and safety, congestion management, environmental stewardship, regional support and diversity of users. The route through Dockside had the highest score, with 44 of 50 points.

Beacon Infrastructure When Chris White, Beacon’s city administrator, heard that the Fjord Trail was considering a maintenance facility at the University Settlement Camp — which would involve cutting down trees — he suggested another possibility: the city transfer station, which would save trees and allow HHFT to drive mowers and other equipment directly onto the trail, which would pass nearby. White said that survey work is underway and that he hopes to bring a proposal to the City Council this year. Amy Kacala, executive director of HHFT, said locating a maintenance facility at the transfer station could provide an opportunity to improve the entrance to Dennings Point, which is nearby. “People are already using that spot as the backdoor entrance, but it’s not the most attractive backdoor,” she said. “Maybe we could help spruce it up.”

The route along the east side of the tracks scored 27. A route up Main Street scored 24 in part because it would involve removing trees or parking spaces. If the trail went along the eastern side of Route 9D, it would have to ascend around Breakneck Ridge, because the state Department of Transportation says the trail cannot go through the tunnel.

That route scored a 20. The lowest score (18) went to placing the trail along Route 9D from Breakneck to Beacon, mostly because of private property lines and, in Doherty’s words, “low user safety.”