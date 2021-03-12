Those We’ve Lost

Darrin Santos, 50, of Cold Spring, died April 4. The Navy veteran was a transportation supervisor for NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, based in White Plains, and drove doctors to New York City hospitals and made deliveries. His wife, Melissa, died of cancer on July 18.

Susan Crofoot, 97, formerly of Cold Spring, died April 7. She was a newspaper journalist who turned a 19th-century townhouse at 11 Main St. into the Front Parlour, an antiques shop and bed-and-breakfast.

Anthony Molinaro, 67, the father of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, died April 10. A native of Yonkers, he worked for the New York Telephone Co. (later NYNEX and Verizon) and was a baseball fan.

Bill Whipp, 79, of Cold Spring, died April 25. He was an admirer of Samuel Johnson, and traveled to England for a long walk through the countryside, pastures and villages — all haunts of the writer. He loved the experience so much he found a job at a village pub, living above it for nearly a year.

John Sheeran, 71, of Cold Spring, died May 2. His family said he possessed a larger-than-life personality and will be most remembered for his sense of humor and playfulness. He was a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics.

Carmine Ricci, 87, and Doris Ricci, 83, of Cold Spring, died May 7 and June 1, respectively. Carmine served as a police officer and judge for the village. Doris worked as a silkscreen printer at Fairgate Rule Co. They were married in 1957.

Bennie Lybrand, 93, the grandmother of Benjamin Lybrand of Beacon, died in June. Ben drew a memorial panel illustration that appeared in our Dec. 4 issue. She had a great appreciation for music, literature and lifelong learning.

Joe Galletta, 86, a Beacon native, died Dec. 3. He spent his career with IBM as an engineer and loved gardening and cooking. His survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joann.

Kathy Hopper, 77, formerly of Cold Spring, died Jan. 18. A graduate of the Our Lady of Loretto grammar school and Haldane High School, she owned and operated the Main Street Cafe in Fishkill and was a member of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon.

